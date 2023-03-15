IDOT will answer questions ahead of construction on Kennedy Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Enjoy your drive on the Kennedy Expressway this week - because construction starts on Monday.

IDOT engineers will be answering questions about what drivers should expect Wednesday morning.

The project includes roadway patching, bridge rehabbing, and new lighting and signs and will last through 2025.

On Monday, phase one begins on the inbound lanes from the Edens Expressway junction near Montrose to Ohio Street.

In 2024, work will be done on the express lanes. Then the outbound lanes will be the focus in 2025.