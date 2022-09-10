IDOT announces I-55 in Will County will receive $93 million upgrade
CHICAGO (CBS) – I-55 in Will County is about to get a $93 million facelift.
On Friday, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced a slate of improvement projects on the interstate in Joliet and Shorewood.
The biggest update will be a new diamond interchange with Route 59.
IDOT says the changes will improve safety and the flow of traffic.
The project is expected to be finished by early 2025.
