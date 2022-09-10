Watch CBS News
IDOT announces I-55 in Will County will receive $93 million upgrade

CHICAGO (CBS) – I-55 in Will County is about to get a $93 million facelift.

On Friday, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced a slate of improvement projects on the interstate in Joliet and Shorewood.

The biggest update will be a new diamond interchange with Route 59.

IDOT says the changes will improve safety and the flow of traffic.

The project is expected to be finished by early 2025.

First published on September 10, 2022 / 8:53 AM

