Former Chicago Bear Israel Idonije opens new restaurant in South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – Israel Idonije was part of the last Bears team to play in the Super Bowl.

Since he retired a decade ago, he's still making an impact off the field in a variety of ways in Chicago as an entrepreneur, comic book publisher and running his charitable foundation.

Now, he's entering the restaurant business with Signature in the South Loop. That's where Idonije is combining his passion for sports and business, all while continuing to give back to the city.

Maybe it's in the nature of a defensive end, but even in business, Idonije moves fast.

"I said we have to have this thing done, four months because I wanted to catch some of the Bears season before the season ended," Idonije said. "We brought in design. We brought in everybody to upgrade the space, hired 53 employees."

Idonije played with the Bears from 2004 to 2012 and has since used his platform to give back to the community, including the establishment of his foundation in 2007. This latest endeavor is no different.

Chicago Bears defensive end Israel Idonije (71) hits Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow (15) causing him to fumble the ball in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2011, in Denver. Idonije recovered the fumble on the play. Joe Mahoney / AP

"A portion of the revenue that we generate will go to Impact Fund with focus on helping to solve food insecurity here in city. Anytime you have opportunity to bridge a gap where you can tell someone 'Thank you for the support. Thank you for the love,' through ups and downs of the franchise, of the brand, thanks for being there with us for the10 years I was here. I mean, it was unwavering."

Idonije was also unwavering in his pursuit of a starting job in the NFL. Fighting to earn a roster spot for years taught him a thing or two about entrepreneurship.

"Those themes and lessons learned through game I try to being to my team here at Signature and to our culture here as well," he said. "A winning culture, making your plays whether you're the dishwasher, or in front of the house, back of the house, whatever it might be. But you have a play to make and you gotta make those plays and when you make those plays, that's how we win as a brand and as a company."

One of the things Idonije was most excited about was seeing Signature packed with Bears fans on Sunday after an offseason where he believes the team will take the next step.

"Defensively, I think throughout the season, we made some moves and we took a step in the right direction," he said. "Coaching-wise, we're gonna make some moves. I think to this draft coming, to see strategically what leadership will do with building the team, no regression. If we can just get one step closer, I think we'll be in really good shape. We lost a lot of games where we were right there."

Next season will be unique either way for Idonije watching the Bears try to get a "Signature" win.

Idonije is opening Signature with renowned chef Stephen Gillanders. It's in the South Loop, a long way from where the Nigerian-Canadian grew up playing football in Manitoba, but not far at all from where he used to play at Soldier Field as a Bear.