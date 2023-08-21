You could be eligible for IDES benefits if work was impacted by flooding

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Now is the time to apply for federal help if the flooding in June cost you work.

Last week, President Biden declared the flooding a disaster, so federal money is now available.

You must be a U.S. national or qualified citizen not qualified for regular unemployment work or were supposed to work, in Cook County.

And that work was your primary source of income.

To file a claim, call the Illinois Department of Employment Security at 217-558-0401.

Make sure to mention you want disaster unemployment assistance benefits from the Cook County flood and schedule an appointment at a center in the Chicago area.

You could get up to 26 weeks of benefits if you're eligible.