ICU unit on wheels hits the road helping children, parents with a state-of-the-art ride to the medical facility

By CBS Chicago Team

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Now to a rather innovative way to rush children to the hospital.

It's a hospital intensive care center on wheels. Advocate Children's Hospital debuted the new ambulance. The on-the-go ICU will provide vital transportation for infants and children with serious and sudden illnesses.

Inside, there's a monitor that allows parents to watch a live feed of their kids on the way to the hospital. Often, only one parent is allow to travel in the back.

The ambulance is decked out with state of the art brakes, shocks and hydraulics to ensure a smooth ride for its little patients. There's another vehicle just like this one set to join the fleet this year.  

First published on June 16, 2022 / 4:57 PM

