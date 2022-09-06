Iconic Walnut Room restaurant celebrating 115th anniversary

115th anniversary for the Walnut Room at Macy's

115th anniversary for the Walnut Room at Macy's

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Walnut Room has been the site of plenty of parties and holiday gatherings over the last 115 years, but on Wednesday there's a celebration for the restaurant itself.

Macy's is hosting a big bash to celebrate the Walnut Room's 115th anniversary.

Many of us know the Walnut Room for its Christmastime decorations, but its so much more.

It opened inside the Marshall Field Building in 1907, and was known as the South Tea Room, but that quickly changed.

People marveled over the beautiful walnut paneling and Austrian crystal chandeliers, so it was no wonder it soon became known as the Walnut Room.

It was the first-ever full-service restaurant inside a department store, and remains the longest-running food service operation in a retail space today.