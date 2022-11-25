Iconic lions at Art Institute getting in the holiday spirit

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Decorating for the holiday season downtown wouldn't be complete without the Art Institute lions getting in on the fun.

The iconic statues outside the museum's front door received their wreaths Friday.

This will be the first winter the famous lions are celebrating, since conservation efforts restored them, over the summer.