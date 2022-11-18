Watch CBS News
Ice skating rink at Millennium Park now open: Here's what you need to know

CHICAGO (CBS) – Get ready to grab a pair of skates and hit the ice at Millennium Park.

Their rink officially opened Friday morning and just in time for the other festivities happening at the park.

However, before you make the trip, here are some things you should know:

If you want to skate, you'll need to make a reservation online - but it's free if you bring your own skates.

If you need to borrow a pair - rentals start at $16.

You can also get free skating lessons at 9 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays - but you also have to sign up online.

The rink will be open through March 5 – weather permitting.

