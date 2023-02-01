Watch CBS News
New features added to iCash website for Illinois residents

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In honor of National Unclaimed Property Day, you'll want to check the Illinois treasurer's iCash website.

There are two new updates - one is a chatbot named Abe, who will answer your questions.

And you can also alert friends or relatives who do not know they have unclaimed property.

The iCash website is a searchable database to help Illinois citizens locate and claim their property.

