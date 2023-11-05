Ian Happ, Nico Hoerner, Dansby Swanson take home Gold Gloves for Cubs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson and left fielder Ian Happ both won their second consecutive Gold Gloves on Sunday, while second baseman Nico Hoerner won his first.

It's the first time in Cubs history they've had three Gold Glove winners in a single season. It's also the first time a Cubs middle-infield duo were rewarded Gold Gloves for their defensive prowess in the same season.

Swanson joined Javier Baez, Don Kessinger, and Ernie Banks as the only shortstops to win a Gold Glove for the Cubs. He also won a Gold Glove in 2022 with the Braves. Swanson led all shortstops in 2023 with 18 defensive runs saved, and ranked fourth with a 4.9 fWAR.

Hoerner joined Darwin Barney, Ryne Sandberg, Glenn Beckert, and Ken Hubbs as the only second basemen to win Gold Gloves for the Cubs. Hoerner had 411 assists to lead the majors in 2023, while posting a .988 fielding percentage in 135 games at second base.

Happ, who also won his first Gold Glove last year, joined Jason Heyward, Andre Dawson, and Bob Dernier as the only outfielders to win Gold Gloves for the Cubs. Happ led all left fielders in 2023 with 12 outfield assists, and his 23 outfield assists since the start of 2021 are second among all left fielders.

It's the first time the Cubs have had multiple Gold Glove winners in one season since 2020 when first baseman Anthony Rizzo and shortstop Javier Báez were honored.

Across town, center fielder Luis Robert was nominated for a Gold Glove, but did not win. He won a Gold Glove in 2020.