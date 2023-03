Periodic lane closures along I-80 in Joliet will slow traffic

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Kennedy Expressway isn't the only construction project that will slow down drivers in the coming weeks.

Prepare for lane closures every weekend for the next month on Interstate 80 between Rowell and Wheeler avenues in Joliet.

Workers will be making repairs to bridges.