Illinois completes $82 million improvement of I-57 in Chicago, south suburbs

CHICAGO (CBS) – A big road construction project has been completed on the city's South Side and in the south suburbs.

The more than $82 million Interstate 57 improvement project stretched from the city all the way to Manteno.

Gov. JB Pritzker's office and the Illinois Department of Transportation said the yearslong work got the results they wanted, patching and resurfacing the road, repairing bridges, adding signs and making rest stops more accessible for those with disabilities.

First published on November 28, 2023 / 6:19 PM CST

