'I was really scared': Questions remain after two people were injured on Palos Hills carnival ride

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A family fun event quickly went south after two people were injured on a carnival ride.

The ride malfunctioned at a festival in southwest suburban Palos Hills. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray caught up with a person who saw the whole incident unfold.

"I turn over and the pod had literally flown off the ride, skidded on the rocks and had fallen on top of the lady and the child."

In awe, Kelly Thelen had no idea what she just witnessed.

"I felt like I could take my cousin there and have a good weekend. We were just shocked that it was happening," Thelen said.

Palos Hills police said just before 8:30 Sunday night, they were notified of a carnival ride mishap at the Friendship Festival, near 88th and 107th Street.

Officers said the "Spinner" malfunctioned, causing a 40-year-old woman and a six-year-old child to fall out of the ride and on to the ground.

"It took several people to lift the pod off of the two injured," Thelen said.

The injured were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where they were treated for minor injuries and released.

"I was really scared for the lady and the child and also any of the other rides. That made me think, if that ride did that, what about everything else," asked Thelen.

The Illinois Department of Labor said carnival rides and attractions must have a permit for one calendar year. Wilsons Family Show provided the rides.

The Palos Hills Fire Department said the business had a permit, but the last time the ride was inspected was the end of May this year.

Thelen said she was skeptical about coming to the festival due to the deadly shooting in Highland Park.

"But I thought, more I was afraid of something like that happening and never thought something would happen with the ride. And it just kind of opened my eyes to see how fast life can change within a matter of seconds," Thelen said.

CBS 2 reached out to Wilsons Family Show but did not provide a comment.