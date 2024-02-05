I-PASS transponder replaced by sticker

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's now easier to replace the boxy I-PASS tollway transponder with a sticker tag.

The Illinois Tollway is now selling I-PASS stickers online and at some Jewel-Osco stores.

Sticker tags started being sold at customer service centers late last month.

No deposit is required, but you'll need to pay a service fee if you go to a Jewel Osco store.

If you have a hard case transponder, you can keep using it until it expires.

