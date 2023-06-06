I-PASS teams up with CheckFreePay for payment services

CHICAGO (CBS) -- I-PASS users will soon have more ways to pay cash for their commute.

The Illinois Tollway is teaming up with CheckFreePay to offer I-PASS payment services at several retailers, including Walgreens, CVS, and Currency Exchanges.

Users can add funds to their I-PASS accounts or pay outstanding invoices. The tollway switched to all-electronic payments during the COVID-19 pandemic.