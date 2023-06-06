Watch CBS News
Local News

I-PASS teams up with CheckFreePay for payment services

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

I-PASS teams up with CheckFreePay for payment services
I-PASS teams up with CheckFreePay for payment services 00:22

CHICAGO (CBS) -- I-PASS users will soon have more ways to pay cash for their commute.

The Illinois Tollway is teaming up with CheckFreePay to offer I-PASS payment services at several retailers, including Walgreens, CVS, and Currency Exchanges.

Users can add funds to their I-PASS accounts or pay outstanding invoices. The tollway switched to all-electronic payments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on June 6, 2023 / 4:45 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.