'I can't imagine life without it': Woman discovers passion for chalk murals during pandemic

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman's pandemic project turned into a passion. Decorating Chicago's sidewalks with colorful chalk creations.

We wanted to know what inspired the Chicago mom to change sidewalks into her very own canvas. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza has her story from North Center.

"So much just darkness going on in the world and this pandemic going on and everyone was very scared, and everything was uncertain but then I found this skill that I didn't even know I had."

Rebecca LaFure started chalking with her daughter in 2020.

"We started going outside and chalking together I just realized I really enjoyed it and I kinda had a knack for it."

Making people smile all around Chicago.

"I'm a 90s kid and I kind of like drawing a lot of characters that are nostalgic for me," she said.

Different characters you might recognize -- like these lovable grouches: Oscar, Eeyore, and The Grinch.

"I'm doing a theme where it's all grumpy characters I'm calling them my grump gang."

Posting to Instagram -- and people started to notice.

"Like oh my gosh, I was watching out my window the other day to seeing people come by and stop and look at your work and smile and they were all taking photos with it."

The project started off as something to inspire others during the pandemic -- but what's even more inspiring is the story of the woman behind this chalk.

"I got into a car accident where I lost my fingers in my right hand and I am right-handed," she said.

In 2007…

"There was a point in time where I was worried that I wouldn't even be able to write again let alone do any kind of art with that hand."

A comeback she never expected.

"That's made this whole experience even better just discovering I could do something that I wasn't sure I could do."

Even though her work eventually washes away.

"I just feel like it's going to be a part of my life forever now like I can't imagine life without it."

Like a blank canvas – she'll start again.