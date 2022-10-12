New play "I Cancer-Vive" embodies hopeful message of one of its own stars

CHICAGO (CBS) -- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and a new play opening this weekend on the South Side examines of the impact of that disease on one woman and her family.

"I Cancer-Vive" opens Friday at APC Theater in Morgan Park, and one of the play's stars – who has battled cancer herself – embodies its hopeful message.

Nicole Reed is passionate about her work. She loves theater, she loves acting, but in rehearsals for her latest role the process has been painful.

"In almost every rehearsal, I literally have to almost keep myself from breaking down into tears, because it's so real and true to life," she said.

On stage, memories of what Reed has gone through in real life come rushing back.

"I remember myself being in that bed, thinking like, 'Father God, you made me to be an actress. I don't have hair, I'm in horrible pain, I can't feel my legs,'" she said.

Reed has had lymphoma, with tumors up and down her spine. She said, a year and a half ago, doctors told her the prognosis was grave, and she could get her affairs in order.

"They told me I was terminal, I was a paraplegic, so I couldn't do all of the things that I'm doing now," she said.

Reed has had a remarkable recovery. Today, she's a star of "I Cancer-Vive," the story of a woman – Mrs. Lowe – who has breast cancer. Reed plays her daughter, Julie.

Richard Gallion, the playwright and producer, aims to inspire others who get that dreaded diagnosis.

"I just want people to know that there's hope. They're not alone," he said. "They have a community of people there that will be rooting for them, and just walk away just knowing that there people that actually care."

"I think 'I Cancer-Vive' is one of those things that you can be able to watch, and you'll see yourself on that stage, and you'll have hope to become a better person," Reed said.

Reed, a wife and mother of two, said she's been given a clean bill of health.

"Now I am one-year full remission. They said, generally speaking, they don't even know how I'm able to walk," she said. "They see nothing in my system that I've even had it now."

Reed is embracing her roles on and off stage.

"I'm extremely happy, I'm joyous, I'm happy to be alive, I'm happy be able to do what I love doing, and I'm going to be better than even before the cancer came," she said.

Reed believes her faith has led to her recovery. Her advice to others is "fight to live."

"I Cancer-Vive" has two shows on Saturday and one on Sunday at the APC Theater at 114th and Vincennes.

Tickets are available online.