I Am A Gentleman Inc. gives free haircuts to male students

CHICAGO (CBS) – For most students, school starts next week and the mentoring group "I Am A Gentleman" wants to make sure young Black men go back in style and empowered.

Kids are getting free haircuts, but they're also learning life lessons. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray showed us how kids of all ages are preparing to go back to school.

In a South Side barbershop, kids got haircuts, and pep talks from a Chicago police sergeant.

"I think the most important thing that I learned when I was your age is to be a leader, not a follower," Tim Crawford told one child.

Crawford has been licensed to cut hair for 25 years, but also works for law enforcement.

"It's really about who you are and what you bring to the table," he said. "And the need for people with our experiences in law enforcement, so that's how I actually came to end up in the police department, but I never stopped cutting."

Crawford is one of several barbers helping young Black men of all ages get well groomed, near 35th and Parnell, before school starts next week.

"We are so excited that today is our very first annual back to school haircut drive where we're going to be servicing more than 250 young men on their way back to school to receive a free haircut," said Jermaine Lawrence Anderson, the founder and executive director of "I Am A Gentleman" Inc.

"I Am A Gentleman" is a national organization that mentors and empowers African American male teens through different programs and activities and teaches them what it means to give back to others.

"We want to make sure that these young men can make sure that on the first day of school, they don't have to worry about image or grooming," Anderson said. "They can work on academics so that they can have a successful school year."

Sherree Ashely said she's been on the waiting list to get her two son's Osiris Phillips, 11, and Ace Phillips, 9, into the program.

"They need that male role model in their life," Ashley said. "Of course they have their father that they see every other weekend, but on a day to day basis, they need that. They need that bonding."

In order to have your child receive a free haircut, you have to make an appointment. Anderson said most of the appointments are booked, but there are some that are still available.

Free haircuts are scheduled until Sept. 7 between noon and 8 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday. To book an appointment, visit iamagentleman.org.