'I am a Chicago Lifeguard' billboards going up, as park district looks to fill the summer jobs

By CBSChicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Coming off a summer of exposed scandals, the Chicago Park District is working to rescue its lifeguard program.

It's out with a new campaign called "I am a Chicago Lifeguard." Billboards featuring a diverse group of lifeguards will be put up across the city.

The district is currently looking to hire lifeguards for the summer season.

An Office of Accountability was recently created following criminal investigations into sexual assault and misconduct accusations within the lifeguard program. 

