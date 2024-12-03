Rollover crash closes southbound lanes on I-57 near south suburban Calumet Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — All southbound lanes are shut down on I-57 after a rollover crash near south suburban Calumet Park early Tuesday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, troopers responded to the multi-vehicle crash south of 127th Street just before 5:20 a.m. It is not clear how many vehicles were involved, but video from the scene shows a car flipped over due to the impact of the crash.

Police said southbound traffic is being diverted off at 127th Street as crews work to clear the scene. Traffic is slowly moving through the shoulder on the left.

According to Kris Habermehl, gapers' delays are also impacting inbound traffic. He said there is a large police and EMS presence at the crash scene.

A major crash on SB I-57 past 127th has all lanes blocked at 127th TFN. Traffic on the left shoulder are residual vehicles caught between the closure & crash. Heavy IB gapers from Sibley. Avoid I-57! Use Halsted as one possible alternate.

Habermehl recommends that morning commuters avoid I-57 and use Halsted Street as a possible alternative.

Police have not released details on any injuries or cause of the crash.

This is a developing story.