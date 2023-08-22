Watch CBS News
Local News

Eastbound I-290 reopening near Elmhurst after police investigate report of shots fired

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Inbound I-290 closed at North Avenue for report of shots fired
Inbound I-290 closed at North Avenue for report of shots fired 01:05

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois State Police have started reopening the eastbound lanes of Interstate 290 near Elmhurst, after troopers investigated a report of shots fired.

Police said troopers responded to a report of an expressway shooting in the eastbound lanes of I-290 near York Road around 2:50 p.m. 

No injuries have been reported. 

Shortly before 4:30 p.m., state police could be seen closing the eastbound lanes at North Avenue to search for evidence. Shortly before 5:15 p.m., police reopened the two left lanes of I-290.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 22, 2023 / 4:41 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.