Eastbound I-290 reopening near Elmhurst after police investigate report of shots fired

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois State Police have started reopening the eastbound lanes of Interstate 290 near Elmhurst, after troopers investigated a report of shots fired.

Police said troopers responded to a report of an expressway shooting in the eastbound lanes of I-290 near York Road around 2:50 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m., state police could be seen closing the eastbound lanes at North Avenue to search for evidence. Shortly before 5:15 p.m., police reopened the two left lanes of I-290.