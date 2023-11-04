Hundreds of Hyundai drivers get needed security upgrades in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Hundreds of Hyundai owners drove away from Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago with the upgraded software to prevent vehicle thefts.

The upgrades came after hundreds of reports of stolen vehicles around the city.

CBS 2's Sara Machi was there to see the effort to combat the surge in vehicle crime.

Employees said they had more than 200 people come through on Saturday and 180 on Friday, during what they thought would be a slow day.

On Sunday, they expect to start with another line of people, but they said even when the lines are backed up, the process takes less than an hour, usually only 20 to 30 minutes.

CBS 2 has reported for months on thieves targeting the security flaws in certain Hyundai and Kia models.

Chicago police data show Hyundai thefts so far in 2023 are up 31% compared to all of 2022. More than 6,000 cars have been stolen so far this year.

CBS 2 spoke with some owners on Saturday, including one man who got the security upgrade after his car was stolen twice.

"The main thing is getting the car in and out," said James Powell. "And I understand that they're short on parts. Like, they stole my car twice."

Fellow owner Lauren Zednick said, "It was really fast and easy, and we happened to be in the city, so we just stopped by. I feel a lot safer knowing that my car won't get stolen."

For those hoping to get the upgrade on Sunday, the company said it usually opens with a line at 8 a.m., and mornings are busy. But after 10 a.m. or 11 a.m., there should not be a line anymore.

The event wraps up on Sunday at 5 p.m.