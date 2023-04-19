Police issue alert after Hyundai, Kia vehicles left damaged or stolen in Hyde Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More trouble for Hyundai and Kia owners after more vehicles were targeted – this time in the Hye Park neighborhood.

Chicago police say the victims would park their cars but when they returned, they were either stolen or had the steering column damaged.

Incident times and locations:

· 5200 block of South Drexel Avenue between April 13, 2023, at 8:00 P.M. and April 14, 2023, at 7:15 A.M.

· 5400 block of South Drexel Avenue on April 14, 2023, at 1:30 P.M.

· 5200 block of South Drexel Avenue between April 13, 2023, at 6:00 P.M. and April 16, 2023, at 10:45 A.M.

· 5300 block of South Drexel Avenue between April 16, 2023, at 10:00 P.M. and April 17, 2023, at 7:00 A.M.

What you can do:

· Do not leave your keys in your vehicle or your vehicle running unattended.

· Install and activate anti-theft devices.

· Park in well-lit, heavily traveled areas.

· Report suspicious activity immediately.

· Keep your vehicle doors and windows secured.

· Be aware of these crimes and alert your neighbors.

· Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of the offender(s) including any vehicle description and license plate information.

· Kia and Hyundai owners can obtain anti-theft steering wheel locks from their local CAPS office.

· At all 22 police districts, residents can have a special, traceable marking etched into their vehicle's catalytic converter.

· Residents can be reimbursed for the cost of their GPS tracking device by registering with the city.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area One at 312-747-8380.