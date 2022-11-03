CPD issue alert of more Hyundai and Kia thefts across the city

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are once again warning of a string of car thefts involving Hyundai and Kia vehicles, inspired by demonstrations on TikTok.

In two recent community alerts, police have listed at least 16 Kia and Hyundai vehicles across the city since mid-October, including five thefts in the past two weeks in the Chatham neighborhood:

two thefts on Oct. 22 in the 200 block of West 87th Street,

one theft on Oct. 23 in the 100 block of West 87th Street,

one theft on Oct. 23 in the 200 block of West 87th Street,

one theft on Nov. 1 in the first block of West 87th Street.

Police said they happened in the parking lot of a grocery store and movie theater.

Police said in each case, the car thieves broke the vehicle's window, peeled off the steering column, and started the car.

Similar thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles also happened at least 11 times on the West and Northwest sides in October:

Incident times and locations:

1500 block of N. Monticello Ave on Oct 17th, 2022 at 3 p.m.

1400 block of N Hamlin Ave on Oct 20th at 12 a.m.

3900 block of W Cortland St. on Oct 23rd at 12 p.m.

1900 block of N Ridgeway Ave on Oct 24th at 6:30 p.m.

3700 block of W Hirsch St on Oct 24th at 12:30 p.m.

3900 block of W Armitage Ave on Oct 24th at 1 p.m.

1700 block of N Monticello Ave on Oct 25th at 9:30 a.m.

1500 block of N Hamlin Ave on Oct 26th at 8 p.m.

1800 block of N Monticello Ave on Oct 28th at 6 p.m.

1700 block of N Monticello Ave on Oct 28th at 12 a.m.

3600 block of W Wabansia Ave on Oct 29th at 8:30 p.m.

In some cases, the thieves are using the cars to commit armed robberies in the area.

Police are advising residents to be aware of this crime and alert their neighbors. They also advise to pay special attention to any suspicious subjects loitering in the area and make sure that existing surveillance cameras are functional.

The concern is so high among drivers that Victory Williams, manager of O'Reilly Auto Parts on 87th and Lafayette, said customers have been coming in asking about steering wheel locks so often that he can barely keep them on the shelf.

"This is one way to try to kind of, like, try to slow down the theft, because The Club is to protect the vehicle; where they can't just get into the vehicle, and start it, and get away so quickly," Williams said.

Aside from a steering wheel lock, police suggest a car alarm in your vehicle to deter potential thefts, and a GPS tracker to help in recovering a car if it is stolen.