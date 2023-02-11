CPD issuing alert of more Hyundai, Kia thefts on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are warning Northwest Side residents of more motor thefts targeting Kia and Hyundai vehicles.

The thefts happened between Feb. 3 and 9 in the Irving Park and Avondale neighborhoods.

Police say victims would park their vehicles for the evening and later return to find their vehicle was stolen by the unknown offender.

Incident times and locations:

· 2800 block of West Grace St. between February 3rd at 11:30 p.m. and February 4th at 8 a.m.

· 3300 block of North Whipple St. between February 7th at 9:30 p.m. and February 8th at 5:30 a.m.

· 3800 block of North Mozart St. between February 7th at 8:15 p.m. and February 8th at 7:15 a.m.

· 3800 block of North Kedzie Ave. between February 8th at 9:00 p.m. and February 9th at 7:30 a.m.

Police didn't have any details on the suspect(s).

Anyone with information can contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Five at 312-746-7394.