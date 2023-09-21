Watch CBS News
Hyde Park shooting leaves man, 21, injured

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and wounded Wednesday evening in Hyde Park.

At 6 p.m., the 21-year-old victim was in the 1300 block of East Hyde Park Boulevard – or 51st Street – on the cusp of Hyde Park and Kenwood. A vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot him, police said.

The victim was shot in the thigh and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in an unknown condition.

No one was in custody late Wednesday. Area 1 detectives are investigating.

