Police: Woman shoots boy, 13, who was part of group that tried to break into her car, pointed gun at her in Hyde Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police said a woman shot and wounded a 13-year-old boy who was part of a group that tried to break into her car, and then pointed a gun at her, in Hyde Park Friday night.

At 7:58 p.m., four to five males were trying to break into a parked car in the 1100 block of East 52nd Street, police said.

The 34-year-old woman who owned the car confronted the would-be thieves, at which point one of them took out a gun and pointed it at her, police said.

The woman – who has a concealed carry license – fired her own gun and hit one of the would-be thieves, police said. The would-be thief, a 13-year-old boy, was struck in the neck and was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in fair condition.

The other offenders ran off, and no weapon was recovered, police said. No one else was injured.

Area One detectives are investigating.