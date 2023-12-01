Hyde Park church hosts vigil for victim of gun violence nationwide

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Families will gather tonight at a Hyde Park church to remember the many people killed by gun violence.

The 11th annual National Gun Violence Vigil honors the more than seven thousand people killed by guns in Chicago.

It also recognizes the pain of those impacted by the trauma of gun violence.

Augustana Lutheran Church on 55th and Woodlawn is hosting Chicago's vigil, but events are happening throughout the nation.

Participants will remember those killed in mass shootings, like at Sandy Hook in 2012 and Highland Park last year.