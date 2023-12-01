Watch CBS News
Local News

Hyde Park church hosts vigil for victim of gun violence nationwide

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Hyde Park church hosts vigil for victim of gun violence nationwide
Hyde Park church hosts vigil for victim of gun violence nationwide 00:32

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Families will gather tonight at a Hyde Park church to remember the many people killed by gun violence.

The 11th annual National Gun Violence Vigil honors the more than seven thousand people killed by guns in Chicago.

It also recognizes the pain of those impacted by the trauma of gun violence.

Augustana Lutheran Church on 55th and Woodlawn is hosting Chicago's vigil, but events are happening throughout the nation. 

Participants will remember those killed in mass shootings, like at Sandy Hook in 2012 and Highland Park last year.

Elyssa Kaufman
headshot.jpg

Elyssa is a Digital News Producer. She covers breaking news for CBSChicago.com and manages the station's social media sites.

First published on December 1, 2023 / 5:37 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.