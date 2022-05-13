Watch CBS News
Hyde Park Garden Fair returns this weekend

Hyde Park Garden Fair is back this weekend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- After a two-year hiatus, the Hyde Park Garden Fair is back in full bloom.

The spring fair opened this morning at the Hyde Park Shopping Center.

It's the first festival since the pandemic began.

Attendees can find dozens of plants including flowers, trees, vegetables, and more.

The fair will be open Friday until 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

