Hyde Park's Dirty Laundry cleans up while caring for its community

Hyde Park's Dirty Laundry cleans up while caring for its community

Hyde Park's Dirty Laundry cleans up while caring for its community

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Taking clothes to the laundromat can be an irritating chore.

A Black-owned business in Hyde Park aims to bring something fresh and new. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray got a look inside the newly renovated spot that has been in the neighborhood for decades.

This is not your typical laundromat store.

"Dirty Laundry is more of a vibe."

It's a vibe Sylvia and Augustine Emuwa are passionate about. They own a plant-based detergent called Dinobi.

Wanting to expand their profits, the Black-owned business jumped at the opportunity of taking over Launder Koin, a family-owned business that was in Hyde Park for more than 20 years.

It closed for good in February.

The newly renovated laundromat features 37 coin-operated washers and dryers, with wash and fold service.

"When we stepped in and learned the history about this place, we just really felt like, ok, we can do that, but we can do it in a way where we make this for the community. And we make it a feel-good place," Sylvia Emuwa said.

The washers and dryers have been there for many years.

"Four decades. And they still work," they said.

But their concept of the business is new.

"We want this space to be a safe space for people to be a lot more communal."

The grand opening for Dirty Laundry is in two weeks, but the Emuwa family said because there's such a need in the community and the nearest laundromat is not in walking distance, they decided to open their doors.

"Every day there are at least six to 10 individuals that come past every day and they're like, 'oh my gosh, Oh my gosh.' And the expression that we're seeing from the community is so amazing, we gotta do the right thing and open up," Augustine Emuwa said.

They're not just opening up a place where you can wash your stains away. It will turn into a studio for poetry readings, painting workshops, and a kid's reading corner.

"We will have, kind of a Tiny Desk experience. We'll be calling it the Mud Room."

The Emuwa family said they plan to partner with local schools for free "wash days" to serve kids and their families living in temporary housing.