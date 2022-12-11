Hyde Park church hosts vigil for victims of gun violence nationwide

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thousands of victims of gun violence will be honored at a vigil Sunday evening in Hyde Park.

The Chicago Survivors Organization is hosting the vigil at Augustana Lutheran Church. They estimated more than 6,600 people have been killed by gun violence in the U.S. since the Sandy Hook school shooting in 2012.

The vigil includes a tree displaying the pictures and names of the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, seven months ago. Wreaths nearby honor the victims of the Sandy Hook shooting. Strung along the sidewalk are the faces of victims of gun violence who were killed in Chicago this year.

It's the 10th such vigil for victims of gun violence at Augustana Lutheran Church.

It's an opportunity to remind families that they are not alone in their grief, and to offer support and services to those in need.

Organizers said they're hosting the vigil in December, because of the holidays, especially as victims' surviving families have an empty seat at their holiday table. They're hoping that, by getting together, it will further the push to ban assault weapons across the country.

"We have to change the way we see gun violence. We have to have a lot more respect for the guns. We are not anti-gun possession. We are anti-crime possession," said Maria Pike, with Moms Demand Action.