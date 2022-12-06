Watch CBS News
Woman in critical condition after apartment fire in Hyde Park

By Marissa Perlman

8 residents displaced, woman in critical condition after apartment fire in Hyde Park
8 residents displaced, woman in critical condition after apartment fire in Hyde Park 01:50

CHICGAO (CBS)-- A woman is in critical condition after an apartment fire in Hyde Park Tuesday morning. 

Police said the fire broke out at a four-story apartment building in the 5100 Block of South Kenwood around 3:30 a.m. Fire officials said this has been a challenging fire to put out in-part due to a hoarding situation on the second floor.

This made it hard for firefighters to get inside the building.

Firefighters are focusing on the second and third floors of the building where there were heavy flames. More than 250 firefighters and 90 pieces of equipment were brought in to get the fire under control.

A woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. 

"We've had two other fires already with similar conditions, Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt said. "Its important for people to know if you know someone with a hoarding condition, try to get them some help these are the times that matter when you have a fire and we try to gain access it hinders our ability to gain control of the fire, or even get in their safely to keep from hurting one of us, as well. "

About eight people have been displaced by the fire. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

