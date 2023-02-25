Watch CBS News
Huskies & Hot Cocoa Headline Polar Adventure at Northerly Island happening today

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Many of us are waking up to snow this morning. With that, you're invited to experience a winter oasis at the Northerly Island.

The Huskies and Hot Cocoa Headline Polar Adventure Days are back.

Starting at noon, families will have the chance to come face-to-face with live winter animals including huskies, raptors, and birds of prey.

You can also enjoy winter activities such as carving recycled Christmas trees and story time by the bonfire.

The event is free and runs until 3 p.m.

