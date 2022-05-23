Huntington Bank branch in heart of the Loop robbed
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Huntington Bank branch right downtown was robbed late Monday.
Police late Monday afternoon were on the scene at the bank branch at 20 N. Clark St., right off Madison Street.
Detectives entered the branch to look for clues and talk to employees.
The FBI was also called to the scene.
There was no word if the robber or robbers got away with any cash.
