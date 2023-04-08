Watch CBS News
Local News

Hundreds to rally in Chicago for release of WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich held in Russia

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Hundreds to rally for release of WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich
Hundreds to rally for release of WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich 00:29

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's been almost two weeks since a Wall Street Journal reporter was detained by the Russian government.

Evan Gershkovich, 32, is accused of espionage.

Today, hundreds of people will rally in the streets of Chicago to support Gershkovich and fight for his release.

The rally will happen at 2 p.m., at the Jack Brickhouse Memorial on the Magnificent Mile on Michigan Avenue just north of the river.

Gershkovich will appear in court in Moscow on April 18. 

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on April 8, 2023 / 8:38 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.