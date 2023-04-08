Hundreds to rally in Chicago for release of WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich held in Russia

Hundreds to rally for release of WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's been almost two weeks since a Wall Street Journal reporter was detained by the Russian government.

Evan Gershkovich, 32, is accused of espionage.

Today, hundreds of people will rally in the streets of Chicago to support Gershkovich and fight for his release.

The rally will happen at 2 p.m., at the Jack Brickhouse Memorial on the Magnificent Mile on Michigan Avenue just north of the river.

Gershkovich will appear in court in Moscow on April 18.