Protesters calling for ceasefire in Gaza gathering near Chicago Israeli Consulate
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Hundreds of Jewish and Palestinian protesters calling for a ceasefire are gathering inside Chicago's Ogilvie train station near Chicago's Israeli Consulate Monday.
As Darius Johnson reports, hundreds of Jewish supporters from the Midwest arrived at the train station, near Accenture Tower, where the consulate office is located.
Johnson confirmed police are threatening to arrest any protesters unwilling to leave the building. He said the rally is continuing outside as protesters leave.
So far, there have been 14 arrests among protesters.
This is a developing story.
