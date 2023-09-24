Watch CBS News
Hundreds of local artists take stages at Chicago Live! at Navy Pier

By Adam Harrington

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's been more than 40 years since you could head to Navy Pier for ChicagoFest – an event that featured Journey, Muddy Waters, Aretha Franklin, Willie Nelson, and Chuck Berry onstage over its years of existence.

But to paraphrase the late Berry, Navy Pier was still reelin' and rockin' on Sunday with the third annual Chicago Live! The event is the Midwest's largest free performing arts festival.

At Chicago Live!, hundreds of local artists in the disciplines of music, dance, and theatre gave it their all in back-to-back performances on three outdoor stages.

The list included legendary R&B singer Mavis Staples, musicians from the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and the Lyric Opera, and performers from Blue Man Group, Teatro Zinzanni, the Baton Show Lounge, the Joel Hall Dancers, Third Coast Percussion, and Ballet Folklorico Sones Mexicano -- among many others.

CBS 2's cameras caught some of the performance by Blue Man Group, which has held court at the Briar Street Theatre in the Northalsted district since 1997.

The event was presented by The Pritzker Foundation.

First published on September 24, 2023 / 4:01 PM

