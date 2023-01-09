Watch CBS News
Local News

Hundreds march through downtown Chicago in solidarity with Iran

By Asal Rezaei

/ CBS Chicago

Hundreds march through downtown Chicago in solidarity with Iran
Hundreds march through downtown Chicago in solidarity with Iran 01:06

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hundreds of people marched in downtown Chicago Sunday to stand in solidarity with Iran. 

Sunday also marked the third anniversary of the downing of Ukrainian Flight PS752. The flight from Tehran to Kyiv was shot down by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, killing 176 people on board. 

This protest was one of dozens happening around the world as the victims' families are still seeking justice. 

The Ukrainian community was invited to join the protest, and both communities marched side by side through downtown to Federal Plaza. 

The protest comes just one day after Iran executed two more men who were arrested while protesting the country's theocracy and one day after a caravan drove through Chicago to show solidarity with Iranians. 

Asal Rezaei
asal-rezaei.jpg

Asal Rezaei joined CBS2 Chicago as a general assignment reporter in August 2021.

First published on January 8, 2023 / 6:42 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.