Hundreds march through downtown Chicago in solidarity with Iran

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hundreds of people marched in downtown Chicago Sunday to stand in solidarity with Iran.

Sunday also marked the third anniversary of the downing of Ukrainian Flight PS752. The flight from Tehran to Kyiv was shot down by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, killing 176 people on board.

This protest was one of dozens happening around the world as the victims' families are still seeking justice.

The Ukrainian community was invited to join the protest, and both communities marched side by side through downtown to Federal Plaza.

The protest comes just one day after Iran executed two more men who were arrested while protesting the country's theocracy and one day after a caravan drove through Chicago to show solidarity with Iranians.