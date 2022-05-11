Watch CBS News
Local News

Hundreds gather to honor Red Cross lifesaving community heroes

/ CBS Chicago

Hundreds join with Red Cross to honor lifesaving community heroes
Hundreds join with Red Cross to honor lifesaving community heroes 02:54

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For the past 20 years, the Red Cross has shined a light on those going above and beyond with acts of bravery. Paying tribute to their countless hours of dedication and service. 

Hundreds came together Wednesday morning at the Hilton Chicago to honor 12 special people in our community. 

CBS 2's Irika Sargent and Brad Edwards served as the emcees. And many tears were shed as their heroic stories came to light. 

Like Lewis Medina, who didn't hesitate to help when he saw a car stuck on the railroad tracks. He's this year's Lifesaving Hero. 

12 heroes are honored for doing extraordinary actions in our community every day. 

First published on May 11, 2022 / 4:30 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.