Hundreds gather to honor Red Cross lifesaving community heroes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For the past 20 years, the Red Cross has shined a light on those going above and beyond with acts of bravery. Paying tribute to their countless hours of dedication and service.

Hundreds came together Wednesday morning at the Hilton Chicago to honor 12 special people in our community.

CBS 2's Irika Sargent and Brad Edwards served as the emcees. And many tears were shed as their heroic stories came to light.

Like Lewis Medina, who didn't hesitate to help when he saw a car stuck on the railroad tracks. He's this year's Lifesaving Hero.

12 heroes are honored for doing extraordinary actions in our community every day.