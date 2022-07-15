Humboldt Park's Chicago Commons hosts back-to-school supplies giveaway
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hard to believe, but the new school year is right around the corner for many kids.
On Friday, lots of students are getting new school supplies at a community event in Humboldt Park.
Peoples Gas and the Chicago Commons Nia Family Center are partnering to distribute back-packs and school supplies. It's happening at the Nia Family Center, near Chicago and Monticello.
A host of activities will be there, including lunch, games and community resources. The Jesse White Tumblers are also set to perform.
