New wellness center in Humboldt Park aims to increase health equity on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new $30 million wellness center will soon open its doors in the Humboldt Park neighborhood, bringing vital services to the community, and providing more health equity on the West Side.

Tuesday's ribbon cutting at the innovative facility was years in the making as Humboldt Park Health held the grand opening of its state-of-the-art wellness center – a community-driven initiative being billed as a game changer.

"We are ensuring that all residents, no matter their zip code, can live a healthy and a prosperous life," Mayor Brandon Johnson said as the center opened its doors for the first time.

The $30 million project, which received both state and city funding, aims to redefine community wellness and advance health equity.

It was built in a neighborhood that advocates said is underserved, with limited access to services that promote healthy lifestyles.

"This actually is really connecting the work that we do at the hospital; but also with the outside, trying to prevent people from getting ill," said Humboldt Park Health President and CEO Jose Sanchez.

The facility features workout and swimming facilities, and endless classes offered throughout the year – which include fitness training, nutritional counseling, and sports medicine.

Such services have become critical in a community that has seen obesity and diabetes rates skyrocket in the last two decades.

"This is what health equity looks like; an investment of $30 million right here in the heart of Humboldt Park," said Illinois State Sen. Omar Aquino (D-Chicago)

The Humboldt Park Health Wellness Center will officially open its doors on Monday, with expectations of becoming a primer hub for not only the neighborhood but nearby communities.

"I think that we are going to many people that actually never visited Humboldt Park coming this way," Sanchez said.

The opening of the wellness center is just the first phase of what is being described as a community campus in Humboldt Park – which will eventually include 100 units of affordable housing that aims to protect longtime legacy residents.