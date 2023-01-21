Watch CBS News
Humboldt Park stabbing leaves woman, 24, dead

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was stabbed to death in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Friday afternoon.

At 4:07 p.m., the 24-year-old woman was approached by another woman in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue, near the Sunrise Food and Liquors store, police said.

The attacker took out a sharp object and stabbed the victim in the neck and ear, police said.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody late Friday. Area Four detectives are investigating.

First published on January 20, 2023 / 7:43 PM

