Humboldt Park neighborhood shooting leaves four men wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four men were shot and wounded Thursday evening in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

At 6:44 p.m., the men were near the street in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue, when four other men came up, took out guns, and shot everyone in the first group.

A 26-year-old man and a 31-year-old man were each shot in the thigh, and a 34-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and thigh. A 62-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and flank.

The three younger men were all reported in good condition, but the 62-year-old man was reported in critical condition.

All the victims were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County.

No one was in custody late Thursday. Area Four detectives are investigating.