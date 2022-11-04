Humboldt Park neighborhood shooting leaves four men wounded
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four men were shot and wounded Thursday evening in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.
At 6:44 p.m., the men were near the street in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue, when four other men came up, took out guns, and shot everyone in the first group.
A 26-year-old man and a 31-year-old man were each shot in the thigh, and a 34-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and thigh. A 62-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and flank.
The three younger men were all reported in good condition, but the 62-year-old man was reported in critical condition.
All the victims were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County.
No one was in custody late Thursday. Area Four detectives are investigating.
