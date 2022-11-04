Watch CBS News
Humboldt Park neighborhood shooting leaves four men wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four men were shot and wounded Thursday evening in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

At 6:44 p.m., the men were near the street in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue, when four other men came up, took out guns, and shot everyone in the first group.

A 26-year-old man and a 31-year-old man were each shot in the thigh, and a 34-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and thigh. A 62-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and flank.

The three younger men were all reported in good condition, but the 62-year-old man was reported in critical condition.

All the victims were taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County.

No one was in custody late Thursday. Area Four detectives are investigating.

First published on November 3, 2022 / 8:31 PM

