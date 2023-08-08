2 firefighters injured in extra-alarm blaze in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two firefighters were injured battling an extra-alarm blaze Tuesday morning in Humboldt Park.
Fire Department officials said two firefighters were taken to a hospital in good condition after a mayday call at 1714 N. Monticello Av., a two-story apartment building.
A 2-11 alarm was called at the scene of the fire to bring in extra crews and equipment.
Further details were not immediately available.
