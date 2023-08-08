Watch CBS News
2 firefighters injured in extra-alarm blaze in Humboldt Park

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two firefighters were injured battling an extra-alarm blaze Tuesday morning in Humboldt Park.

Fire Department officials said two firefighters were taken to a hospital in good condition after a mayday call at 1714 N. Monticello Av., a two-story apartment building.

A 2-11 alarm was called at the scene of the fire to bring in extra crews and equipment.

Further details were not immediately available.

CBS Chicago Team
The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 8, 2023 / 11:43 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

