Driver killed after crashing into multiple cars in Humboldt Park; 3 others hurt

CHICAGO (CBS) – A car traveling at a high rate of speed crashed into multiple cars, leaving one person dead and three others hurt in Humboldt Park Saturday afternoon.

Chicago police said officers saw the car, in the 700 block of North Kedzie Avenue around 4:17 p.m.

The car had three occupants inside who struck multiple vehicles in traffic.

A minivan was first struck by the car. The driver was not injured.

The car then proceeded to travel into oncoming traffic where it struck a second vehicle head-on, police said.

The driver of the striking car, an unaged male, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The additional two unidentified occupants – an unaged female was taken to a local hospital but left prior to speaking with officers. Another unaged male left the scene prior to being interviewed by officers.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle that was struck head-on were taken to a local hospital where they were treated and released.

Area Detectives are investigating.