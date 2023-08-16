Watch CBS News
Humboldt Park Amazon workers to rally, demanding opening date of new facility

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Workers in Humboldt Park are demanding Amazon announce the opening date for its new facility.

It's located on Division and Kostner.

Two groups are holding a rally today at 10:30 a.m. - pushing the retailer to formally commit to hiring people through community job programs. 

Black Workers Matter and the West Humboldt Park Community Coalition have held several protests at the site this year.

Cook County Commissioner Tara Stamps also wants to look at the health impacts of pollution from the new delivery hub.

