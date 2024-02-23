Authorities investigate human skull found on grounds of Northwest Indiana BP refinery

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (CBS) -- A human skull was found on the grounds of the BP Oil Refinery in Whiting, Indiana this week.

East Chicago, Indiana police said its officers were called to the refinery grounds at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday after human remains were found. While the refinery is mostly in Whiting, parts of the property cross into Hammond and East Chicago.

Police were escorted through Gate 15 at the refinery to a dig site, where a crew had been excavating an aera to conduct maintenance work on a pipe system.

They found what appeared to be a human skull next to a refuse bin, police said.

Officers saw the skull encased in gravel. The Lake County Prosecutor's Homicide Task Force and the Lake County Coroner's office then took possession of the skull, police said.

Further information was not released.