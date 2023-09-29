Watch CBS News
Human rights symbol Little Amal explores Chicago this weekend

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A globe-trotting puppet with a big mission is now taking over the streets of Chicago.

Standing at 12 feet tall Little Amal tells the story of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl who is traveling across the country to discover the heartbeat of America.

She's also serving as a symbol of human rights.

On Friday, Little Amal is flying a kite with students at Jordan Community Elementary School in Rogers Park, and on Friday night she'll be along the Riverwalk.

Little Amal" was at the CBS 2 studios for a quick visit. Here is a list of all the stopsduring her Chicago visit.

