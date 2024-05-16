Human remains found in suburban Chicago construction project

CHICAGO (CBS) — a startling find in far southwest suburban Yorkville.

Human remains were discovered during a water pipe construction project.

Yorkville police consulted with the Kendall County Historical Society and discovered that a cemetery occupied the site in the 1840s and 1850s.

They also learned that sometime in the late 1800s or early 1900s, the headstones there were relocated to a nearby cemetery, but some of the remains were not.

The Kendall County Coroner's Office and Illinois State Police are working together to treat the disturbed ground properly and respectfully.