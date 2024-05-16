Watch CBS News
Human remains found in suburban Chicago construction project

CHICAGO (CBS) — a startling find in far southwest suburban Yorkville.

Human remains were discovered during a water pipe construction project.

Yorkville police consulted with the Kendall County Historical Society and discovered that a cemetery occupied the site in the 1840s and 1850s.

They also learned that sometime in the late 1800s or early 1900s, the headstones there were relocated to a nearby cemetery, but some of the remains were not.

The Kendall County Coroner's Office and Illinois State Police are working together to treat the disturbed ground properly and respectfully.

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 16, 2024 / 6:44 PM CDT

