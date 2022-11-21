Human remains found in Libertyville
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A death investigation Human remains were found in Libertyville on Saturday.
According to police, officers responded to the1800 block of Hollister Drive around 8:15 a.m. where partial skeletal remains were found. Police confirmed the remains were human.
After a search with K-9 units, additional remains were found in a wooded area.
Police said an investigation is underway and there is no threat to the community.
