Human remains found in Libertyville

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A death investigation Human remains were found in Libertyville on Saturday.

According to police, officers responded to the1800 block of Hollister Drive around 8:15 a.m. where partial skeletal remains were found. Police confirmed the remains were human.

After a search with K-9 units, additional remains were found in a wooded area.

Police said an investigation is underway and there is no threat to the community.